Diamonds Are Forever - Song by bbno$

Archineck twins up on my floor playing mahogany and oak I ordered tuna over rice and somebody told me it's "Poke" I had no idea how much LA people loved to hit the slopes Once my name popped up on these screens, they started blowing me like smoke

bbno$ is an artist who has certainly taken some flak over the years for his style. Some find it to be a gimmick, while others deem it corny. Despite this, he does have a pretty sizable fanbase. These fans were disheartened to hear that bbno$ would be stepping away from music. Thankfully, for them, on Friday, he made his return with "Diamonds Are Forever." What's nice about this song is that he gets away from the gimmicks and corny production. Instead, we just get a solid rap track in which the artist is speaking from the heart. A change of pace that many can appreciate.

