Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" Gets Big Packaging Update

The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" is returning this December with a major packaging update. Jordan Brand confirmed the 2026 release will come in the original MJ face box. This represents a significant departure from standard Jordan 11 packaging in recent years.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" is going to be released on December 12th, 2026.

The iconic black shoebox features Michael Jordan's face on the lid. This packaging hasn't been used for Space Jam releases since the original 2000 drop. Bringing it back adds serious nostalgia and collectibility to the 2026 version.

Black ballistic mesh covers the entire upper creating that signature Space Jam appearance. Patent leather wraps around the mudguard in glossy black perfection. Varsity Royal blue hits the Jumpman logo on the heel and outsole.

The retail release features Varsity Royal instead of Concord blue from MJ's movie version. This maintains consistency with previous 2000 and 2016 public releases. The distinction between movie PE and retail version remains intact.

That translucent icy outsole sits beneath the white midsole as expected. The carbon fiber shank plate provides structural support and classic Jordan 11 aesthetics. These details remain unchanged from previous Space Jam releases over the years.

December timing positions this perfectly for holiday shopping season excitement. The MJ face box elevates this release beyond just another Space Jam retro. Collectors will definitely prioritize securing pairs given the special packaging treatment.

Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" Retail Price

Getting the original MJ face box is huge and adds so much collectibility value. That packaging alone makes this drop feel more special than the 2016 version. The black and royal blue combo never gets old no matter how many times they retro it.

The glossy patent leather mudguard still looks incredible after all these years. Those icy translucent outsoles are one of the best design elements on any Jordan silhouette. The "Space Jam" colorway carries so much cultural weight beyond just being a shoe.

Having it in the face box brings back memories of the original 2000 release. This is the kind of detail that separates a must-cop from just another retro. Also, the retail price of $235 when they are released.