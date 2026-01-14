Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" Receives Release Date

The iconic Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" is making its triumphant return at the end of 2026. This release celebrates the 30th anniversary of the legendary Space Jam movie featuring Michael Jordan.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” will be released on December 12th, 2026.

It's shaping up to be one of the year's biggest and most anticipated sneaker drops. The "Space Jam" Jordan 11 holds a special place in sneaker and pop culture history. Michael Jordan wore these during the 1995 NBA Playoffs before they appeared in the movie.

The film cemented these kicks as more than just basketball shoes but cultural icons. This marks another return for the beloved black and royal blue colorway over the years.

The 30th anniversary timing makes this drop even more significant for collectors and fans. Black patent leather mudguard wraps around the shoe creating that signature glossy Jordan 11 look.

Royal blue accents hit the Jumpman logo and translucent outsole completing the classic palette. Younger sneakerheads who missed previous releases finally get their chance to own these legendary shoes.

Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" looks absolutely classic in this on-foot shot showing off that iconic black and blue colorway. You've got that shiny black patent leather mudguard wrapping around the entire lower portion creating that signature Jordan 11 shine we all recognize.

The black ballistic mesh upper covers the rest of the shoe giving it that sleek streamlined look from every angle. Royal blue hits appear on the Jumpman logo on the side and you can see that icy blue translucent outsole underneath.

The white midsole provides perfect contrast separating the black upper from the blue rubber bottom perfectly. Black laces run through the eyelets keeping everything cohesive with the overall dark color scheme throughout.

The high-top silhouette sits right at the ankle with that padded collar we know from Jordan 11s. The whole shoe just screams classic Jordan design with that perfect balance of performance basketball heritage and lifestyle wearability that made these so legendary.

The retail price for each pair will be $235 when they officially drop.