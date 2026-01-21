New Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam Galaxy" Release Date Set

Jordan Brand is taking the Space Jam legacy to cosmic new heights. The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam Galaxy" reimagines the iconic silhouette with an otherworldly twist. This wild new colorway combines classic Space Jam DNA with a stunning galaxy-inspired design.

zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam Galaxy" will be released on December 12th, 2026.

White leather dominates the upper portion of the shoe throughout the construction. The signature patent leather mudguard receives a complete transformation with vibrant galaxy graphics.

Purple, blue, and green nebula effects swirl across the glossy patent leather overlay. The cosmic pattern creates a stunning visual effect that catches light from every angle.

This marks one of the boldest Air Jordan 11 colorways in recent memory. The Space Jam theme gets elevated through celestial artwork that feels both familiar and fresh.

Black accents on the collar and Jumpman logo ground the cosmic design. White midsoles maintain the classic Jordan 11 proportions and silhouette. Translucent icy blue outsoles complete the space-themed aesthetic perfectly.

December timing positions this as a major holiday season release for Jordan Brand. The "Space Jam Galaxy" name connects it to one of sneaker culture's most legendary moments. This isn't a retro of an original colorway but instead a creative reinterpretation.

Read More: Chrome Hearts x NOCTA Air Force 1 Low Unboxing Video Surfaces

Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam Galaxy" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam Galaxy" looks absolutely wild with that cosmic patent leather mudguard featuring purple, blue, and green galaxy graphics that flow across the entire lower section. The white tumbled leather upper keeps things clean while the space-themed pattern on the patent leather does all the talking.

You can see stars and nebula clouds swirling through the design in a really vibrant way. The black collar with Jumpman branding adds contrast while the icy blue translucent outsole ties back to classic Space Jam vibes.