Air Jordan 9 “Space Jam” Set For Big 2026 Return

The Air Jordan 9 OG “Space Jam” is officially set to return in August 2026, marking the silhouette’s first comeback in a decade. Fans have been waiting for this one, and Jordan Brand knows exactly what they’re doing by bringing back one of the model’s most recognizable colorways.

These images come from the 2016 retro, so the final 2026 pair may see tweaks, but the core look should stay true. The white leather upper, black mudguard, and subtle hits of red created one of the cleanest Jordan 9s ever made, and the shoe has a special place in the lineup thanks to its connection to Michael Jordan’s “Space Jam” era.

The 9 has always been a little underrated, but this colorway continues to stand out. It carries the international–themed details that defined the model at launch, along with the big embroidered “23” on the heel that always hits.

With Jordan Brand leaning harder into nostalgia, this release feels timed to perfection. Expect hype to build fast as we get closer to the drop, especially with pairs likely landing on SNKRS and at select retailers.

Air Jordan 9 OG “Space Jam”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 9 OG “Space Jam” features a white leather upper with perforated panels. The black mudguard wraps around the shoe and gives it a clean contrast.

The midsole and outsole follow the same black and white split. Red accents show up on the tongue branding and the embroidered heel number. The shoe has a high-cut build with black rope laces.

Further the heel tab is thick and easy to put on. The outsole traction pattern looks sharp and detailed. Overall, it is a simple and classic colorway that still feels strong today.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 9 OG “Space Jam” will be released on August 8th, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.

Image via Nike