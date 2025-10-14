Air Jordan 9 OG “Space Jam” Set For A Comeback Next Year

The Air Jordan 9 OG “Space Jam” is returning in Fall 2026, bringing back one of Jordan Brand’s most recognizable sneakers. Originally released in 1993, the Air Jordan 9 marked a unique chapter in Michael Jordan’s career. It debuted while he was briefly retired from basketball and pursuing baseball.

Despite that, the model became a symbol of Jordan’s global influence, appearing later in Space Jam on the feet of the animated version of MJ himself. The Air Jordan 9’s design reflected international appeal, with details symbolizing how Jordan had become a worldwide icon.

From its multilingual outsole to its sculpted midsole, the shoe stood for the idea that his impact stretched far beyond basketball. The “Space Jam” colorway in particular became legendary, featuring crisp contrasts and clean lines that captured 90s energy at its best.

The upcoming 2026 version stays true to the 2016 release seen in the photos, featuring a white leather upper paired with black and red accents. While the official reveal hasn’t surfaced yet, sneaker fans can expect the classic look with updated materials.

This release marks another chapter in the story of a model that perfectly blended sport, culture, and nostalgia.

Air Jordan 9 OG “Space Jam”

The Air Jordan 9 OG “Space Jam” features a white leather upper with contrasting black nubuck overlays and red accents. Also a red Jumpman appears on the midsole, with “23” stitched on the heel for a bold finish.

The shoe’s design maintains its global theme, with symbols representing different languages embossed along the outsole. Further, a pull tab at the heel adds a practical touch, while the black tongue and matching laces complete the sleek look.

This faithful return mirrors the 2016 version, keeping the same heritage design that continues to define Jordan Brand’s 90s legacy.