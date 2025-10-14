Air Jordan 14 Golf “Last Shot” Hits The Fairway In Style

The Air Jordan 14 Golf “Last Shot” is returning this month, merging basketball history with modern performance on the fairway. Jordan Brand reimagines the iconic silhouette that defined Michael Jordan’s final moments with the Chicago Bulls, bringing its championship energy to a different kind of arena.

This golf-ready version carries the same bold attitude and unmistakable DNA that made the original a legend. The Air Jordan 14 first hit the court in 1998, inspired by MJ’s Ferrari 550 Maranello.

Its design reflected speed, precision, and craftsmanship. The “Last Shot” colorway became immortalized when he wore it during his final game as a Bull, draining that unforgettable jumper to win his sixth title.

Now, the model takes on a new role, bridging two of Jordan’s lifelong passions: basketball and golf. The newly released photos show a sleek black leather upper with red detailing, complete with traction-ready golf spikes.

The Ferrari-inspired shield logo and sculpted midsole design remain intact, preserving the luxury and performance that define the silhouette. This version stays true to the original while adapting perfectly for the course.

The Air Jordan 14 Golf “Last Shot” features a full black leather upper with bold red accents and a yellow Jumpman badge. The midsole maintains its aerodynamic shape, mirroring the Ferrari-inspired lines of the 1998 original.

Also a chrome shank plate adds stability, while the outsole features soft spikes designed for the golf course. The red Jumpman on the tongue and “23” branding on the heel nod to the sneaker’s championship legacy.

Combining luxury materials with performance-driven design, this release honors MJ’s unforgettable “Last Shot” while giving golfers a chance to bring that same energy to the green.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 14 Golf “Last Shot” is going to drop on October 24th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released.

