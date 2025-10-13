Air Jordan 14 Golf NRG “Bordeaux” Brings Style To The Course

air-jordan-14-golf-nrg-bordeaux-sneaker-news
Image via Sneaker Market RO
The Air Jordan 14 Golf NRG “Bordeaux” combines luxury design with performance-driven details ahead of its holiday season release.

The Air Jordan 14 Golf NRG “Bordeaux” brings a touch of luxury to the fairway just in time for the holidays. This release blends elegance with performance, turning one of Jordan Brand’s most distinctive silhouettes into a golf-ready statement piece.

Designed for players who care about both precision and style, the pair transforms MJ’s final on-court model with refined textures and a premium color palette. The Air Jordan 14 was first released in 1998, inspired by Michael Jordan’s Ferrari 550 Maranello.

The design focused on speed, control, and power which are traits that defined MJ’s career. It was also the sneaker he wore during his famous “Last Shot” in the 1998 NBA Finals, sealing his sixth championship.

Over time, the model evolved from performance basketball to lifestyle favorite, showing Jordan Brand’s ability to adapt classic innovation to new settings. The “Bordeaux” colorway continues that evolution with an elegant twist.

The newly surfaced photos show the quilted white leather upper paired with black overlays and subtle purple details. Chrome and carbon accents highlight its luxury inspiration, while the specialized outsole ensures stability on the course.

Air Jordan 14 Golf NRG “Bordeaux” Release Date
air-jordan-14-golf-nrg-bordeaux-sneaker-news
Image via Sneaker Market RO

The Air Jordan 14 Golf NRG “Bordeaux” features a quilted white leather upper with smooth black overlays and subtle wine-colored details. Further, its Ferrari-inspired design carries over through the aerodynamic lines and carbon fiber midfoot plate.

Chrome accents appear on the heel badge, while the outsole includes soft spikes for traction on the green. Also a purple Jumpman sits on the tongue for a refined pop of color.

The premium build balances luxury aesthetics with practical golf functionality. Every detail pays homage to the original 14 while updating it for a different kind of competitive stage.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 14 Golf NRG “Bordeaux” will be released in the holiday of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $235 when they drop.

