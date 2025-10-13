Air Jordan 4 “Cozy Girl” Brings Fall Comfort In Style

The women’s Air Jordan 4 “Cozy Girl” has surfaced in official retailer images, confirming its release for November. This soft, tonal take on the classic silhouette brings a fresh, lifestyle twist to the iconic basketball sneaker.

Designed for cooler weather, the pair mixes plush textures with neutral hues, creating a cozy, refined look that fits the season perfectly. The Air Jordan 4 has always stood out for its versatility.

First introduced in 1989, the Tinker Hatfield design revolutionized performance sneakers with visible Air units and breathable mesh panels. Over the decades, it’s evolved from hardwood staple to everyday essential, embraced equally by athletes and streetwear enthusiasts.

Jordan Brand continues to explore new directions for the silhouette, blending comfort and craft with the same confidence that made the model legendary. The “Cozy Girl” colorway highlights that balance between warmth and style.

The beige tones and fuzzy details make it one of the more tactile Jordan 4 releases in recent memory. The newly surfaced photos show the sneaker in full detail, revealing its soft suede, textured lining, and fluffy rope laces that tie the theme together. It’s a subtle statement piece for fall that still honors the legacy of the Air Jordan line.

Air Jordan 4 “Cozy Girl”

Image via JD Sports UK

The women’s Air Jordan 4 “Cozy Girl” features a tan suede upper with matching mesh netting and tonal plastic wings. Its fleece-like inner lining and fuzzy rope laces give it a plush, winter-ready feel.

A cream midsole with a visible Air unit adds contrast, while the gum rubber outsole completes the look. Jumpman branding appears on the tongue and heel in off-white tones.

Every detail, from the layered textures to the neutral palette, makes the pair stand out without being loud. It’s a refined, cozy update to one of Jordan Brand’s most timeless silhouettes.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Cozy Girl” is releasing in November 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they release.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK