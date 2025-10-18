Official Images Drop Of The Women's Air Jordan 4 “Cozy Girl”

The women’s Air Jordan 4 “Cozy Girl” blends everyday comfort with a refined neutral palette that feels perfect for fall. Official images are out, and the pair looks as soft as it sounds.

Jordan Brand continues to push its women’s line forward, combining premium textures with timeless design. Originally released in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 has long been a favorite for its versatility and strong shape.

It was the first Jordan to feature mesh paneling and visible Air cushioning, elements that helped define its legacy. This new “Cozy Girl” release brings a warmer, lifestyle-driven touch while keeping the sneaker’s basketball DNA intact.

Its tonal look leans into modern minimalism, making it one of the more wearable Jordans of the season. As shown in the photos above, the “Cozy Girl” carries a soft tan upper with fuzzy details that add texture and warmth.

Smooth suede overlays and muted midsole tones round out the look, making it both stylish and subtle. It’s a calm, cozy take on one of the most iconic sneakers in history.

Air Jordan 4 “Cozy Girl”

Image via Nike

The women’s Air Jordan 4 “Cozy Girl” features a tonal tan suede upper with plush fleece accents on the tongue and collar. The soft materials bring a cozy, lifestyle-inspired twist to the classic basketball silhouette.

Mesh netting on the sides maintains the original design, while the white midsole adds contrast. A gum rubber outsole completes the fall-ready colorway.

Subtle Jumpman logos on the tongue and heel keep the branding understated. Blending comfort, warmth, and elegance, the “Cozy Girl” proves the Jordan 4 can transition effortlessly from the court to casual wear.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Cozy Girl” is releasing in November 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they release.

Image via Nike