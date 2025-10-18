Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple Black” Gets Release Date

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple Black” arrives this November, embodying the same poise and precision that defined the Black Mamba’s legacy. The sneaker blends the timeless Air Force 1 silhouette with Bryant’s signature aesthetic which is dark, detailed, and quietly dominant.

It’s a fitting tribute to the late legend’s enduring influence on basketball and culture. The Air Force 1 has been a canvas for countless collaborations since its 1982 debut. Its clean, durable design made it both a streetwear staple and a symbol of excellence the qualities that mirror Kobe’s mentality.

This “Triple Black” edition pays homage to his relentless pursuit of greatness while keeping the design understated and refined. The colorway fits perfectly within Nike’s ongoing celebration of Bryant’s legacy as his signature line continues to expand.

As seen in the photos above, the pair features a stealthy all-black look with premium textures that elevate its tone. The numbers “8” and “24” stitched on the heels connect directly to Kobe’s iconic jerseys. Overall, this pair more than just a sneaker it’s a memory of Kobe's legacy in

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple Black”

Image via Nike

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple Black” features a full black snakeskin-textured leather upper, giving it a bold yet subtle edge. The Swoosh, midsoles, and outsole follow the same all-black finish for a cohesive aesthetic. Embroidered “8” and “24” numbers appear on each heel, honoring Kobe’s career. The tongue and heel include subtle Mamba branding, while metallic lace dubraes add a premium touch. Its low-top build and durable Air cushioning maintain classic AF1 comfort. The combination of stealth design and refined details captures the spirit of Kobe Bryant’s unmatched legacy in every step.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple Black”

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple Black” will be released on November 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike