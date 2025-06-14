Nike Air Force 1 "Court Purple" Pays Tribute To The Black Mamba

BY Ben Atkinson 170 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
kobe-bryant-x-nike-air-force-1-low-court-purple-sneaker-news
Image via @yyt_snkrs
The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Court Purple” honors the Black Mamba with snakeskin textures and career-defining details.

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Court Purple” is making waves ahead of a potential release on Black Mamba Day 2025. While Nike hasn’t officially confirmed the drop date, this pair already has sneakerheads buzzing.

Draped entirely in a deep purple hue, the shoe brings a bold tribute to the Black Mamba's legacy: loud, fearless, and unforgettable. This isn’t Kobe’s first time linked to the Air Force 1, but it might be one of the cleanest.

Over the years, Bryant’s Nike collaborations have pushed performance boundaries, but this one leans into legacy and lifestyle. The color, symbolism, and snake-like textures all feel intentional. AF1s are streetwear staples, and Kobe’s influence takes this pair into a different lane.

With “8” and “24” stitched on the heels and his logo stamped throughout, there’s no mistaking the tribute. Judging by the early photos, this might be one of the most detailed Kobe releases to date. The faux snakeskin, the tonal branding, and the subtle use of textures all give this pair weight.

The Kobe badge tucked inside the box seals the connection. This one’s not just for fans, it’s for those who still feel the Black Mamba’s presence in every step.

Read More: Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Gears Up For Release

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Court Purple”

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Court Purple” features an all-purple upper dressed in textured snakeskin leather. Subtle branding includes Kobe’s sheath logo on the tongues and heels, while silver “Mamba” lace locks add a personal touch.

The numbers 8 and 24 are stitched on the back tabs, honoring the Black Mamba's career. A matching purple midsole and outsole complete the monochromatic look. Inside the box, a gold Kobe emblem adds a commemorative nod.

Premium materials and thoughtful detailing make this pair stand out from typical AF1 drops. Overall, every panel feels like a tribute.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Court Purple” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop

Read More: Why The Air Jordan 1 High “Shattered Backboard” Still Goes Hard

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Black" Will Be Very Limited 980
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Kobe Bryant's Legacy Lives On With "Year Of The Mamba" Nike Kobe 5 Protro 1.8K
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Nike Air Force 1 Low Pays Homage To Kobe Bryant's Legacy 405
Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses Expectations Sneakers Nike Air Force 1 Low Teams Up With Legend Kobe Bryant This December 550