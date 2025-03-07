Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant’s Game-Worn Rookie Jerseys Hit Auction Block

Sotheby’s is set to auction historic jerseys worn by Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant during their rookie seasons. Each of these carries a unique story of their NBA debuts. A pair of game-worn jerseys, one from Michael Jordan and the other Kobe Bryant;s, are expected to fetch a staggering $20 million. These jerseys mark key moments in the careers of two of the NBA’s greatest legends, drawing interest from collectors and basketball fans alike. Further, with their historical significance and rarity, both items have the potential to set new records in the sports memorabilia market.

Kobe Bryant’s jersey carries a unique legacy, having been photo-matched to multiple key moments from his early career. He wore it during his first NBA Media Day, preseason games, and even his regular-season debut with the Lakers. While Bryant had a slow start in his rookie year, his talent was undeniable. His victory in the 1997 Slam Dunk Contest foreshadowed the dominant career that would follow. This jersey represents a turning point in his journey, capturing the very beginning of what would become a Hall of Fame legacy.

Jordan And Kobe Rookie Jersey Auction

Michael Jordan’s rookie jersey holds even greater historical weight. Due to the Chicago Bulls’ budget constraints in the 1980s, players often re-used uniforms. Jordan’s jersey was originally worn by a previous player before being repurposed for his first NBA season. Photo-matching confirms that he wore it in his second and third NBA games. This makes it the earliest authenticated rookie jersey from Jordan ever offered at auction. MeiGrey, an authentication firm, even suggests that this could be the very first jersey Jordan ever wore in an official NBA game. Unlike Bryant, Jordan made an immediate impact, earning All-Star and All-NBA honors in his debut season.