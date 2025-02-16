A First Look At The "Triple Black" Nike Kobe 5 Protro Year Of The Mamba

Vanessa Bryant has given fans a rare look at the Nike Kobe 5 Protro Year of the Mamba “Triple Black”. This sleek, all-black sneaker pays tribute to Kobe Bryant’s legacy while embodying the Mamba Mentality in its purest form. The pair surfaced through Vanessa’s recent showcase, instantly catching the attention of sneakerheads and Kobe fans alike. However, it doesn’t look like this edition will be hitting shelves anytime soon. The Triple Black Kobe 5 Protro features a fully blacked-out design, staying true to the Mamba’s fierce and relentless spirit. Smooth leather and mesh blend across the upper, delivering a sleek yet aggressive look.

The signature Kobe logo in gold on the tongue stands out as the only contrast, symbolizing excellence and dominance. With performance-driven features, this sneaker is built for both the hardwood and the streets, though only a select few may get their hands on it. As part of the Year of the Mamba series, this iteration continues the tribute to Kobe’s lasting impact on the game and sneaker culture. The exclusivity of this pair makes it even more desirable. While the chances of a public release seem slim, this latest look fuels speculation about what Nike could have planned for future Kobe drops.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro Year of the Mamba “Triple Black”

Image via Vanessa Bryant

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro Year of the Mamba "Triple Black" exudes stealth and elegance. The sleek black leather upper blends with breathable mesh for a smooth, performance-driven design. A gold Kobe logo on the tongue adds a subtle yet striking contrast. With an all-black midsole and outsole, this pair embodies the Mamba Mentality in pure form.