Vanessa Bryant Unveils The Kobe 6 Protro “Purple Checkerboard” PE

BY Ben Atkinson 245 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nike-Kobe-6-Protro-Purple-Checkerboard-1
Image via Vanessa Bryant
A bold new look for the Kobe 6 Protro.

Nike continues to honor Kobe Bryant’s legacy with a fresh player-exclusive take on the Kobe 6 Protro. The latest reveal, dubbed the “Purple Checkerboard” PE, showcases a bold and unique design. This colorway stays true to Kobe’s signature style while introducing a fresh pattern that demands attention. Though this pair won’t see a public release, it still fuels excitement among sneakerheads and collectors. The standout feature of this PE is its checkerboard-patterned upper, blending deep purple tones with a glossy snakeskin texture.

This design gives the shoe a striking appearance, keeping the Kobe 6’s signature aesthetic intact. Black accents on the Swoosh, laces, and collar add contrast, letting the purple tones shine. A white midsole and translucent outsole round out the look, ensuring a clean and balanced finish. Nike's Protro technology enhances the performance side of the sneaker. The model includes Zoom Air cushioning, providing superior comfort and responsiveness on the court.

Read More: The "Galaxy" Returns: Nike Air Foamposite One Official Photos Released

"Purple Checkerboard" Nike Kobe 6 Protro
Nike-Kobe-6-Protro-Purple-Checkerboard
Image via Vanessa Bryant

The low-top cut allows for maximum agility, a staple in Kobe’s signature sneaker line. Whether for game-time action or display in a collector’s rotation, this PE embodies both style and performance. Although this release remains exclusive to Nike athletes, the design fuels speculation about future Kobe 6 Protro drops. With Nike reintroducing more Kobe sneakers, fans remain hopeful for additional retros and fresh colorways.

The “Purple Checkerboard” Kobe 6 Protro may not be hitting shelves, but it keeps the Mamba legacy alive. Kobe’s impact on basketball and sneaker culture continues to inspire. Each new Kobe release reminds fans of his relentless drive and passion for the game. Whether you're a longtime Kobe supporter or a new sneaker enthusiast, his influence remains undeniable. Stay tuned for more updates on upcoming Nike Kobe releases.

Read More: Jordan Brand Revives The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” In 2025

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
NIKE Kobe 6 Protro Mambacita Sweet 16 Sneakers Revisiting The Nike Kobe Mambacita 849
BRUSSELS SHOPPING STREET NIEUWSTRAAT RUE NEUVE Sneakers Nike Kobe 6 Protro Goes "Total Orange" In 2025 2.3K
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Detailed Product Images Of Nike Kobe 6 Protro “All-Star 2.0” 391
90th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon - Arrivals Sneakers Nike Kobe 6 Protro “All-Star 2.0” Surfaces Online: New Images 1187