Official photos of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "All-Star 2.0" are here, giving fans a detailed look ahead of its release during All-Star Weekend next February. This fresh take on the Kobe 6 Protro features a refined sail-colored upper, offering a sleek and modern aesthetic. Bold black accents contrast sharply, emphasizing the sneaker’s streamlined design. A standout detail is the star pattern on the upper, a subtle nod to Kobe Bryant’s legendary All-Star appearances. These official images only add to the growing anticipation for what’s shaping up to be one of the most sought-after releases of the season.

Built for performance, the Kobe 6 Protro remains a favorite among hoopers and collectors alike. Its responsive cushioning and secure fit ensure top-tier playability, while the elegant sail and black color scheme gives the shoe a timeless appeal. The "All-Star 2.0" colorway blends heritage with a fresh, contemporary look, making it a must-have for sneakerheads. With the official release date set for All-Star Weekend 2025, excitement continues to build. Now that official images have surfaced, fans can get an up-close view of this highly anticipated drop. Overall, stay locked in for more details as the launch approaches.

"All-Star 2.0" Nike Kobe 6 Protro

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a sail-colored rubber outsole seamlessly paired with a matching midsole for a clean, uniform look. Further, the upper is constructed from sail-toned materials, featuring a textured star pattern that adds depth and pays tribute to Kobe’s All-Star legacy. Also, a bold black Nike Swoosh contrasts against the light upper, enhancing the sleek design. Meanwhile, the iconic Mamba Mentality emblem sits proudly on the tongue, reinforcing Kobe Bryant’s lasting impact on the game.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “All-Star 2.0” will be released on February 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released.

Image via Nike