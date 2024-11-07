Nike Kobe 6 Protro Goes All-White For “All-Star 2.0”

BYBen Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via JD Sports UK
Unfortunately we're still months away from this release.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro is preparing for its release in the new "All-Star 2.0" colorway during All-Star Weekend next February, and even more retailer photos have dropped, generating excitement among fans. These detailed images highlight a sleek sail color scheme that gives the sneaker a clean and elegant appearance. Bold black accents create a striking contrast, enhancing the overall design. A notable feature of this colorway is the star pattern on the upper, adding unique texture and paying tribute to Kobe's All-Star legacy.

Known for its performance-focused construction, the Kobe 6 Protro delivers exceptional cushioning and support for players on the court. With the "All-Star 2.0" edition, Nike masterfully blends style with functionality, making it perfect for both collectors and athletes. The combination of sail and black adds a modern twist to the classic Kobe 6 silhouette. Set to launch during the highly anticipated All-Star Weekend, the "All-Star 2.0" Kobe 6 Protro is poised to be a must-have. Sneaker enthusiasts are eager to secure a pair of these iconic shoes when they become available next February.

Read More: Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Year Of The Mamba” Is Wrapped In A Gold Serpent

"All-Star 2.0" Nike Kobe 6 Protro

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers have a sail rubber sole paired with a matching sail midsole. The uppers are made from sail material, showcasing a star pattern throughout the design. Additionally, the shoes feature a black Nike Swoosh on the sides and the Kobe Bryant Mamba Mentality logo on the tongue.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “All-Star 2.0” will be released on February 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK
Image via JD Sports UK

Read More: Jayson Tatum Goes “Zen” With New Jordan Tatum 3

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
...