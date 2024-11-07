Nike Kobe 6 Protro Goes All-White For “All-Star 2.0”

Unfortunately we're still months away from this release.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro is preparing for its release in the new "All-Star 2.0" colorway during All-Star Weekend next February, and even more retailer photos have dropped, generating excitement among fans. These detailed images highlight a sleek sail color scheme that gives the sneaker a clean and elegant appearance. Bold black accents create a striking contrast, enhancing the overall design. A notable feature of this colorway is the star pattern on the upper, adding unique texture and paying tribute to Kobe's All-Star legacy.

Known for its performance-focused construction, the Kobe 6 Protro delivers exceptional cushioning and support for players on the court. With the "All-Star 2.0" edition, Nike masterfully blends style with functionality, making it perfect for both collectors and athletes. The combination of sail and black adds a modern twist to the classic Kobe 6 silhouette. Set to launch during the highly anticipated All-Star Weekend, the "All-Star 2.0" Kobe 6 Protro is poised to be a must-have. Sneaker enthusiasts are eager to secure a pair of these iconic shoes when they become available next February.

"All-Star 2.0" Nike Kobe 6 Protro

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers have a sail rubber sole paired with a matching sail midsole. The uppers are made from sail material, showcasing a star pattern throughout the design. Additionally, the shoes feature a black Nike Swoosh on the sides and the Kobe Bryant Mamba Mentality logo on the tongue.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "All-Star 2.0" will be released on February 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released.

Image via JD Sports UK