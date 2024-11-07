Jayson Tatum Goes "Zen" With New Jordan Tatum 3

JT definitely taps into zen on court.

The Jordan Tatum 3 is gearing up for its release in the highly anticipated "Zen" colorway. This sneaker, designed as Jayson Tatum's signature model, embodies a sleek and modern aesthetic. The "Zen" colorway features a muted palette that includes shades of white, grey, and black, enhanced by vibrant vapor green accents. This combination offers a fresh take on Tatum's style while ensuring versatility for on and off the court. Constructed with premium materials, the Jordan Tatum 3 prioritizes both performance and comfort.

The upper is designed to provide support and breathability, making it perfect for intense gameplay. The unique color scheme not only adds a touch of sophistication but also highlights the sneaker's contemporary design. The vapor green pops against the neutral base, drawing attention to key design elements. This colorway symbolizes Tatum's calm and focused approach to the game. With its blend of style, functionality, and modern details, the Jordan Tatum 3 "Zen" is poised to become a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and fans alike. As the release date approaches, excitement continues to build for this stylish addition to Tatum's signature line.

"Zen" Jordan Tatum 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black, white, and vapor green sole and a white midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white and grey base, with a wavy black pattern throughout. Also, a small black Jumpman is near the toebox. Finally, JT branding is on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Jordan Tatum 3 “Zen” will be released on November 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike