Jordan Tatum 3 “Welcome To The Garden” Officially Revealed

This pair joins his upcoming Jordan 1.

Sneaker Files reports that the Jordan Tatum 3 “Floral” will be released on October 10th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a black midsole, with hints of white and green. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white base, with a wavy floral pattern throughout. Also, the pattern is lined with black and green, creating a colorful sneaker. Finally, a black Jumpman is on the sides and Jayson Tatum's logo is on the tongues, in white.

The green and floral design captures Tatum’s connection to the Celtics and adds a creative twist to the signature sneaker. With responsive cushioning and a lightweight build, the Tatum 3 offers excellent comfort and support for quick movements on the court. Releasing alongside the Air Jordan 1 Low OG, the "Welcome To The Garden" colorway showcases Tatum’s influence in both basketball and sneaker culture . Fans of Tatum and the Celtics will be eager to add this pair to their collection. The bold design and connection to a top NBA player make the Jordan Tatum 3 "Welcome To The Garden" a must-have.

