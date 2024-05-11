Jordan Tatum 3 “Floral” Releasing Later This Year

The Jordan Tatum 3, Jayson Tatum's signature sneaker, is making waves with its highly anticipated "Floral" colorway. As the first images of the Jordan Tatum 3 are unveiled, sneaker enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement. This unique iteration showcases a captivating blend of white, black, and green hues, accentuated by a mesmerizing floral wavy pattern adorning the uppers. Designed to reflect Jayson Tatum's dynamic style both on and off the court, the Jordan Tatum 3 "Floral" edition exudes a sense of elegance and sophistication.

Crafted with precision and attention to detail, this signature sneaker offers the perfect blend of comfort, support, and durability. Whether you're hitting the court or stepping out in the streets, the Jordan Tatum 3 "Floral" colorway ensures you do so in style. As anticipation builds for the release of the Jordan Tatum 3 "Floral" edition, sneakerheads eagerly await the opportunity to add this unique pair to their collection. With its eye-catching design and Jayson Tatum's seal of approval, the Jordan Tatum 3 is poised to become a must-have sneaker for fans of both basketball and streetwear fashion.

"Floral" Jordan Tatum 3

Image via bbb_ceo

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a black midsole, with hints of white and green. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white base, with a wavy floral pattern throughout. The pattern is lined with black and green, creating a colorful sneaker. Also, a black Jumpman is on the sides and Jayson Tatum's logo is on the tongues, in white.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Jordan Tatum 3 “Floral” will be released in October. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

