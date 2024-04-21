Jordan Tatum 2 “Easter” Official Photos Revealed

With Jayson Tatum's stellar performance leading the Celtics to victory over the Heat in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, all eyes are on him as he gears up for the next phase of the postseason. Adding to the excitement is the upcoming release of the Jordan Tatum 2 in the vibrant "Easter" colorway, set to hit the shelves soon. This latest iteration of Tatum's signature sneaker boasts a delightful lilac hue adorning the upper, accented with refreshing mint green details. The Jordan Tatum 2 "Easter" colorway exudes a festive vibe, perfect for celebrating the season and Tatum's postseason success.

Designed with performance and style in mind, the Jordan Tatum 2 offers the perfect blend of comfort, support, and durability. Whether you're hitting the hardwood or simply stepping out in style, these sneakers are sure to elevate your game and your look. The "Easter" colorway adds a playful touch to Tatum's signature silhouette, making it a must-have for sneakerheads and basketball enthusiasts alike. As the playoffs heat up and Tatum looks to lead the Celtics to further success, the release of the Jordan Tatum 2 "Easter" colorway serves as a reminder of his undeniable talent and influence both on and off the court.

The sneakers showcase a pale lilac rubber sole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a lilac material, and te sides feature a combination of purples, blues, and greens. Further, the midsole features a mint green Jumpman and the tongue features the JT logo in green as well. Finally, the heels have the 0 and Jumpman in green.

Nice Kicks reports that the Jordan Tatum 2 “Easter”” will be released on May 9th. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $125 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

