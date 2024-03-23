Jordan Tatum 2 “Vortex” Officially Revealed

This vibrant JT sneaker is dropping in about a week.

BYBen Atkinson
Jordan-Tatum-2-Vortex-FJ6457-300-5

The Jordan Tatum 2, Jayson Tatum's highly anticipated signature sneaker, is generating excitement with its upcoming "Vortex" colorway. This vibrant iteration of the Tatum 2 boasts a refreshing mint base adorned with striking green and pink details, adding a pop of color to the sleek silhouette. Designed to reflect Tatum's dynamic playing style and unique personality, the Tatum 2 combines performance and style seamlessly. The mint colorway of the "Vortex" edition adds a playful twist to the shoe, making it a standout choice for both on and off the court.

The combination of mint, green, and pink hues creates a bold and energetic look that is sure to turn heads and make a statement wherever you go. With its premium materials and attention to detail, the Jordan Tatum 2 offers unparalleled comfort and support, allowing you to perform at your best while looking your best. Stay tuned for the release of the Jordan Tatum 2 "Vortex" colorway and be sure to grab a pair to add a touch of excitement and style to your sneaker collection. Don't miss out on this opportunity to step into the future of basketball footwear with Jayson Tatum's signature shoe.

“Vortex” Jordan Tatum 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers sport a fresh mint rubber sole, matched with a neat mint and black midsole. Big green and red plates decorate the sides, surrounded by dark material. The uppers are minty, showcasing artistic patterns. With vivid green and pink touches, these sneakers catch the eye. All in all, they flaunt a vibrant color scheme and futuristic style, perfect for basketball players.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Tatum 2 “Vortex” will be released on April 4th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
