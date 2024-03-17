Jordan Tatum 2 “Vortex” Unveiled By JD Sports UK

The Jordan Tatum 2, Jayson Tatum's signature sneaker, is making waves with its upcoming "Vortex" colorway set to release this April. This vibrant iteration boasts a colorful palette featuring shades of blue, green, and pink. These colors add an energetic flair to the design. With its eye-catching color scheme, the "Vortex" edition is sure to turn heads both on and off the court. The sneaker's silhouette showcases the sleek and stylish design synonymous with the Jordan brand, offering a perfect blend of performance and aesthetics.

Designed with performance in mind, the Jordan Tatum 2 provides optimal support and cushioning, making it ideal for basketball players seeking both style and functionality. The dynamic color combination of blue, green, and pink adds a unique touch to the shoe, reflecting Jayson Tatum's vibrant personality and style. As anticipation builds for its release, sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the NBA star eagerly await the opportunity to secure a pair of the Jordan Tatum 2 "Vortex." With its bold design and premium craftsmanship, the Jordan Tatum 2 continues to solidify its place as a standout silhouette in the world of basketball footwear.

“Vortex” Jordan Tatum 2

Image via JD Sports UK

The shoes have a mint and vibrant rubber sole, paired with a clean mint and black midsole. Large green and red plates adorn the sides, encased in black material. The uppers are made of mint material, featuring artistic designs. With vibrant green and pink accents, these shoes stand out. Overall, they boast a bold colorway and futuristic design, appealing to basketball players. This release is highly anticipated.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Tatum 2 “Vortex” will be released on April 4th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

[Via]