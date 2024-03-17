Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Girl Dad” Drop Details

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro, a signature sneaker paying homage to the late Kobe Bryant, is set to release a special "Girl Dad" colorway this May. This iteration features a unique "Bicoastal" color scheme, blending shades of gray and green throughout the shoe. The design aims to celebrate Bryant's legacy as a devoted father to his daughters. The sneakers boast a black rubber sole and a "Bicoastal" midsole, with the green color scheme extending to the upper. Adding to its significance, the Nike Swoosh follows suit in "Bicoastal" with metallic silver detailing on the heels.

Overall, the sneakers offer a clean and understated colorway that is versatile both on and off the basketball court. A notable detail is the "Girl Dad" embroidery featured on the tongues of both sneakers, symbolizing Bryant's love and devotion to his daughters. As fans eagerly anticipate the release of the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Girl Dad" colorway, it serves as a poignant reminder of Bryant's enduring legacy both as an athlete and a loving father. Finally, this pair symbolizes more than just performance basketball sneakers.

"Girl Dad" Nike Kobe 4 Protro

Image via JD Sports UK

The shoes have a black sole and a gray-green midsole. Also, the upper part also has the same gray-green color. Further, the Nike Swoosh is in the same gray-green color with silver outlines. The Kobe Bryant logo is on the tongue in black. Overall, these shoes have a simple and clean design, perfect for playing basketball. Another detail is "Girl Dad" embroidered on both tongues.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Girl Dad” will be released on May 31st, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

