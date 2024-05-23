Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Girl Dad” Gets New Release Date

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro, honoring the late Kobe Bryant, is slated for a special "Girl Dad" colorway release this June. However, the launch has been delayed by a week. This edition features a unique "Girl Dad" color scheme, blending shades of gray and green throughout the shoe. The design celebrates Bryant's legacy as a devoted father to his daughters. The sneakers showcase a black rubber sole and a "Girl Dad" midsole, with the green hue extending to the upper. Adding to its significance, the Nike Swoosh matches the "Girl Dad" theme with metallic silver detailing on the heels.

Overall, these sneakers present a clean and understated colorway, versatile for both on and off the basketball court. A notable feature is the "Girl Dad" embroidery on the tongues, symbolizing Bryant's love and devotion to his daughters. As fans eagerly await the release of the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Girl Dad" colorway, it serves as a reminder of Bryant's enduring legacy as both an athlete and a loving father. This pair represents more than just performance basketball sneakers; it stands as a tribute to Bryant's personal and professional life.

"Girl Dad" Nike Kobe 4 Protro

The shoes feature a black sole paired with a gray-green midsole. Also, the upper mirrors this gray-green hue, creating a cohesive look. Additionally, the Nike Swoosh, outlined in silver, blends seamlessly with the upper's color. Further, the Kobe Bryant logo is prominently displayed in black on the tongue. These shoes boast a simple, clean design ideal for basketball. Finally, a unique touch is the "Girl Dad" embroidery on both tongues, adding a meaningful detail to the overall aesthetic.

GOAT reports that the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Girl Dad" will be released on June 7th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released.

Image via GOAT

