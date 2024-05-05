Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gold Medal” Gets More Detailed Photos

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro has long been celebrated for its exceptional performance capabilities and sleek design. Now, it's making a triumphant return with the highly anticipated "Gold Medal" colorway. Initially released in 2009 to honor Kobe Bryant's achievements during the 2008 Olympics, these sneakers are making a comeback for the 2024 Olympics. The "Gold Medal" iteration is revered for its iconic color palette, featuring a striking combination of gold, black, and white tones that symbolize triumph and excellence on the basketball court. People are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to secure a pair of these coveted kicks.

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal" serves as a fitting tribute to Bryant's legendary career and profound influence on the game of basketball. As excitement builds for the release of this iconic colorway coinciding with the 2024 Summer Olympics, fans are gearing up to witness the revival of a timeless silhouette. Prepare for the resurgence of a classic as the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal" once again takes its rightful place in the spotlight.

"Gold Medal" Nike Kobe 4 Protro

The sneakers showcase a vibrant blend of red and navy rubber on the sole, paired with a pristine white and cream midsole. The eye-catching "Gold Medal" colorway takes center stage, featuring prominent gold accents throughout the upper. Additionally, a navy blue Nike Swoosh, subtly outlined in red, adds a compelling contrast to the overall design. The iconic Kobe Bryant logo gleams in gold on the tongue, adding a touch of elegance to the ensemble. Finally, the heels feature 10 embedded, which was Kobe's number on the National Team.

Hypebeast reports that the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gold Medal” will be released on August 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

