Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gold Medal” Gets More Detailed Photos

BYBen Atkinson50 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
USA's Kobe Bryant celebrates at the end
USA's Kobe Bryant celebrates at the end of the men's basketball gold medal match Spain against The US of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 24, 2008 at the Olympic basketball Arena in Beijing. The US won 118-107. AFP PHOTO / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE (Photo credit should read FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

This pair is dropping during the 2024 Olympics.

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro has long been celebrated for its exceptional performance capabilities and sleek design. Now, it's making a triumphant return with the highly anticipated "Gold Medal" colorway. Initially released in 2009 to honor Kobe Bryant's achievements during the 2008 Olympics, these sneakers are making a comeback for the 2024 Olympics. The "Gold Medal" iteration is revered for its iconic color palette, featuring a striking combination of gold, black, and white tones that symbolize triumph and excellence on the basketball court. People are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to secure a pair of these coveted kicks.

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal" serves as a fitting tribute to Bryant's legendary career and profound influence on the game of basketball. As excitement builds for the release of this iconic colorway coinciding with the 2024 Summer Olympics, fans are gearing up to witness the revival of a timeless silhouette. Prepare for the resurgence of a classic as the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal" once again takes its rightful place in the spotlight.

Read More: LeBron James Debuts The Shop x Nike LeBron 21 “Nobility”

"Gold Medal" Nike Kobe 4 Protro

The sneakers showcase a vibrant blend of red and navy rubber on the sole, paired with a pristine white and cream midsole. The eye-catching "Gold Medal" colorway takes center stage, featuring prominent gold accents throughout the upper. Additionally, a navy blue Nike Swoosh, subtly outlined in red, adds a compelling contrast to the overall design. The iconic Kobe Bryant logo gleams in gold on the tongue, adding a touch of elegance to the ensemble. Finally, the heels feature 10 embedded, which was Kobe's number on the National Team.

Hypebeast reports that the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gold Medal” will be released on August 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 “Rio” Images Revealed By GOAT

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 03 Reese's Senior BowlSneakersNike Kobe 4 Protro “Gold Medal” Gets A First Look5.9K
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 03 Reese's Senior BowlSneakersNike Kobe 4 Protro “Gold Medal” Gets New Photos5.0K
Nike-Kobe-4-Protro-Gold-Medal-2024-FQ3544-100-1SneakersNike Kobe 4 Protro “Gold Medal” Is Making A Comeback1.6K
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles LakersSneakersNike Kobe 8 Protro “Court Purple” Gets An Exclusive Look2.9K