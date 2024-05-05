J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 “Rio” Images Revealed By GOAT

The Air Jordan 3 stands tall as an iconic creation by Jordan Brand, nestled within Michael Jordan's esteemed line of footwear. With a sleek and straightforward design, it's a testament to timeless style. Debuting in 1988, its mid-top shape provides commendable support, while the addition of a visible air cushion in the sole elevates its comfort for various activities. Notably, the Air Jordan 3 boasts a distinctive feature: an eye-catching elephant print adorning its upper, lending a touch of texture and uniqueness to the shoe.

In a notable collaboration, celebrated musician J Balvin teamed up with Jordan Brand to craft the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 sneaker, a fusion of style and personality. Bursting with lively colors, this sneaker design embodies J Balvin's vibrant essence. From vivid blues to energetic greens and playful pinks, the sole mirrors the dynamic color palette of the shoe. Adding a personal flair, J Balvin's signature smiley face logo graces the heel, infusing the sneaker with his distinctive charm. Now he's dropping his signature Air Jordan 3, in a new "Rio" colorway.

Read More: Air Jordan 9 Golf “Barons” Officially Unveiled

"Rio" Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin

Image via GOAT

The sneakers feature a gradient rubber sole transitioning to a deep midsole. Crafted from sleek black leather, the upper boasts a subtle gray elephant print lining at the base. Inspired by Rio, additional fading accents enhance the shoe's aesthetic. Notably, the left shoe bears the iconic Nike Air emblem, while J Balvin's signature smiling face graces the right. Completing the design is a pale yellow Jumpman logo adorning the tongue.

More Photos

GOAT reports that the Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin “Rio” will be released on May 22nd. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $250 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via GOAT

Image via GOAT

Read More: Victor Wembanyama x Nike GT Hustle 2 “Alien” Officially Revealed

[Via]