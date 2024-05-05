Victor Wembanyama x Nike GT Hustle 2 “Alien” Officially Revealed

Basketball sensation Victor Wembanyama, often likened to an "alien" for his exceptional talent, is stepping into the sneaker spotlight with his inaugural collaboration alongside Nike. The Nike GT Hustle 2 undergoes a celestial transformation with the unveiling of the "Alien" colorway, drawing inspiration from Wembanyama's unearthly skills on the hardwood. Endorsed by LeBron James, who famously dubbed him as such, Wembanyama's "alien" name has become emblematic of his towering stature. He's also known for his athleticism and defensive prowess, captivating basketball enthusiasts worldwide.

Drenched in a palette of black and green, the "Alien" rendition mirrors the depths of the cosmos, echoing Wembanyama's dominance on the court. The somber shades reflect his commanding presence, while vivid green accents infuse an otherworldly allure. Further accentuating the extraterrestrial motif, the insoles feature Alien branding, paying homage to Wembanyama's moniker and his unparalleled basketball prowess. With his inaugural signature sneaker, Wembanyama seeks to etch his legacy in the annals of basketball history, echoing his colossal impact on the court.

Read More: PJ Tucker x Nike Air Flight 89 Low Open For Raffle Entry

"Alien" Nike GT Hustle 2 x Victor Wembanyama

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a green translucent rubber sole paired with a black midsole, adorned with eye-catching speckles for an intergalactic vibe. Crafted from black mesh material, the uppers feature striking green accents on the toebox, complemented by a silver Swoosh and tongue branding. Additionally, a motivational message, "Be Unique," is subtly visible through the sole. Overall, this pair sets the stage for Wembanyama's journey into the realm of signature sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Victor Wembanyama x Nike GT Hustle 2 “Alien” is releasing on May 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: ANTA KAI 1 “Mother’s Day” Gets A First Look

[Via]