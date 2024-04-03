Victor Wembanyama x Nike GT Hustle 2 “Alien” Drops In May

Victor Wembanyama, the towering basketball prodigy hailed as an "alien" for his extraordinary skills, is set to make his mark in the sneaker world with his debut collaboration with Nike. The Nike GT Hustle 2 receives a cosmic makeover with the introduction of the new "Alien" colorway, inspired by Wembanyama's otherworldly talents on the court. LeBron James famously dubbed Wembanyama as an "alien" due to his exceptional height, athleticism, and defensive prowess. The nickname has since become synonymous with the young phenom, capturing the imagination of basketball fans worldwide.

The "Alien" colorway features a striking combination of black and green, reminiscent of the depths of outer space. The dark hues symbolize Wembanyama's dominance on the court, while the vibrant green accents add a pop of otherworldly flair. Alien branding on the insoles further reinforces the theme, paying homage to Wembanyama's nickname and his unparalleled abilities on the basketball court. With his first signature sneaker, Wembanyama aims to leave an indelible mark on the basketball world, much like his larger-than-life presence on the court.

Read More: Jaden Smith Teaming Up With New Balance MSFTSrep 0.01

"Alien" Nike GT Hustle 2 x Victor Wembanyama

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a green translucent rubber sole and a black midsole that features speckles for an out-of-this-world look. A black mesh material constructs the uppers, with more green accents on the toebox, a silver Swoosh, and tongue branding. Also, if you take a look under the shoes you will see "Be Unique" visible through the sole. Overall, this pair is the perfect pair for Wembanyama to begin his signature sneaker journey.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Victor Wembanyama x Nike GT Hustle 2 “Alien” is releasing on May 3rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Max Dn “Hyper Blue” Officially Revealed

[Via]