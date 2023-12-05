Nike GT Hustle 2 “Christmas” Officially Unveiled

A Christmas-themed basketball sneaker.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike-GT-Hustle-2-Christmas-5

The Nike GT Hustle 2 is a shoe made for action and looks. Its upcoming "Christmas" colorway is something to get excited about. This sneaker is all about performance, with a design that helps you move better whether you're playing or just walking around. The "Christmas" colors on the Nike GT Hustle 2 bring the holiday spirit to your feet. Imagine bold reds and greens lighting up the shoe—it's a festive treat for your style. Limited edition and full of cheer, this version of the sneaker adds a fun twist to its already cool design.

Built with top-notch materials and smart technology, the Nike GT Hustle 2 is tough, comfy, and supportive. Its sleek look and vibrant colors make it stand out while matching lots of outfits. Whether you're into sports or just love stylish shoes, the "Christmas" Nike GT Hustle 2 is set to catch the eyes and spread holiday vibes with its blend of performance and festive flair. Get ready to step into the holiday spirit with every stride. Embrace the cheer and style of the season with the Nike GT Hustle 2 "Christmas" edition—it's the perfect blend of performance and festive fun!

Read More: Fear of God Athletics I Basketball “Carbon” Drops December 5th

"Christmas" Nike GT Hustle 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a red translucent rubber sole and a cream midsole that features a dark green strip across the sneakers. A red mesh material constructs the uppers, with more red accents on the toebox, a silver Swoosh, and tongue branding. These sneakers feature a cohesive color scheme, with red as the dominating color and green providing details. Also, they will certainly hold up on the basketball court.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike GT Hustle 2 “Christmas” is going to drop in December 2023. Also, the retail price is expected to be $170 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Drake & Adonis Star In The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Love You Forever" Campaign

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.