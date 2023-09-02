Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 “Community of Hoops” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 is a seriously cool basketball sneaker that’s all about bringing both style and comfort to the court. One of the standout features of these sneakers is their exceptional comfort. They’re equipped with special cushioning inside that feels like walking on clouds, which is just what you need during those intense games. The Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 doesn’t just perform well; it looks great too. They come in a variety of colors, so you can choose the ones that fit your basketball style best.

These sneakers have a clean and straightforward design that still manages to catch the eye. They’re not overly flashy but will definitely make you stand out on the court. They go well with your basketball gear, making you look good while you play. What’s more, these sneakers have a solid grip on the bottom, ensuring you stay stable and avoid slipping and sliding during your games. In conclusion, the Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 is the perfect basketball sneaker, combining style and comfort effortlessly.

Read More: Nike Air Max 95 “Hyper Turquoise” Release Details

“Community of Hoops” Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent pink-tinted sole and a gradient pink midsole. A sail mesh constructs the upper with more sail overlays. A black Nike Swoosh and sail-colored laces complete the sneakers. Black Nike branding with pink accents is located on the tongue, and black Nike lettering is found on the heels. Overall, these sneakers are meant to embrace inclusion in basketball and the vibrant colorway does just that.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 “Community of Hoops” will be released at some point in September 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “White/Metallic Silver” Officially Revealed

[Via]