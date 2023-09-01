Nike Air Max 95 “Hyper Turquoise” Release Details

The Nike Air Max 95 is a really cool sneaker known for its unique design. It’s all about style and comfort. One of the things that make this sneaker stand out is its layered look. It has different sections with various materials and colors, which gives it a bold and interesting appearance. The Air Max 95 is super comfy too. It has cushioning in the sole that makes walking or running around really nice. Plus, it has good support for your feet, so they feel great even after a long day. This sneaker comes in lots of different colors, so you can choose the one you like the most.

Whether you prefer bright and attention-grabbing colors or something more understated, there’s a pair that suits your taste. The Air Max 95 is versatile. You can wear it with jeans, shorts, or athletic wear. It’s perfect for casual outings, sports activities, or just chilling with friends. In summary, the Nike Air Max 95 is a stylish and comfortable sneaker. Its distinctive design and color options make it a popular choice for those who want to stand out. Whether you’re a sneaker fan or simply looking for a great-looking and comfy pair of shoes, the Air Max 95 is all about combining style and comfort in a straightforward way.

“Hyper Turquoise” Nike Air Max 95

Image via Nike

These sneakers have a black rubber sole with a cool turquoise touch beneath the toebox. The midsole is also black and has Nike air bubbles all around. The uppers are made of a grey mesh base, with noticeable leather overlays that create a gradient from grey to white. The lace locks and the Nike Swoosh on the side are both in turquoise. You’ll find the Air Max branding on the white tongue, and the Nike Air on the heel in the same turquoise color.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 95 “Hyper Turquoise” will be released at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

