Nike Air Footscape Woven Premium “Black Croc” Coming Soon

A classy crocodile sneaker.

The Nike Air Footscape Woven Premium is a unique sneaker that stands out with its special design. It’s all about comfort and style. What makes this sneaker special is the woven pattern on the upper part. It looks like a basket weave, which is not only interesting but also adds some flexibility to the shoe. It’s like wearing a comfortable sock with a sole. The Air Footscape Woven Premium is perfect for everyday wear. It’s great for walking around town, going to the park, or just hanging out with friends.

The sole is cushioned, so your feet feel comfy all day long. This sneaker comes in various colors, so you can pick the one that matches your style. Whether you like bold or more neutral shades, there’s an option for you. Overall, the Nike Air Footscape Woven Premium is a laid-back and stylish sneaker. It’s not just about looking good; it’s about feeling good too. With its distinctive woven pattern and comfortable design, it’s a solid choice for those who want a unique yet easygoing sneaker in their collection.

“Black Croc” Nike Air Footscape Woven Premium

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a thick and comfortable off-white midsole. A black knitted mesh constructs the uppers with black leather overlays resembling crocodile skin adding an elegant detail. Hints of golf can be found throughout the sneakers and the lace system untraditional slopes outwards. White Nike branding can be found on the tongue and a Swoosh can be found on the heel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Footscape Woven Premium “Black Croc” will be released at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

