Match the Christmas tree in these new sneakers.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike Air Footscape Woven “Fir” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Footscape Woven is a sneaker known for its distinctive woven upper. This design offers a unique texture and fit. Originally created for comfort and natural movement, the Footscape Woven has gained popularity for its unconventional look. The sneaker features a split sole, promoting flexibility and adaptability. It’s recognizable by its asymmetrical lacing system and woven details on the upper. The combination of comfort and style has made it a go-to choice for Nike casual wear.

With various color combinations available, the Footscape Woven caters to different preferences. The unconventional design and comfort-focused approach make it a favorite among those who want a blend of individuality and ease in their footwear. While it may not be as mainstream as other Nike models, the Air Footscape Woven holds a special place in sneaker culture due to its distinctive appearance and functionality. Whether you’re an enthusiast or simply seeking a comfortable and unique pair of sneakers, the Footscape Woven offers an alternative style that’s sure to turn heads.

“Fir” Nike Air Footscape Woven

Nike Air Footscape Woven
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a white, thick midsole that also features a Nike Swoosh near the heel. A dark green suede constructs the uppers, with woven black materials throughout. The laces don’t travel down the sneaker as usual, instead, they are altered outwards. Black Nike branding can be found on the tongue and a black Swoosh on the heel. Overall, these sneakers are simple and comfortable. The dark green and black combination is one that works very well, and makes it incredibly easy to style these sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Footscape Woven “Fir” will be released during the holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Fir
Image via Nike
Nike Air Footscape Woven
Image via Nike

