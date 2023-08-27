Nike Air Max2 CB 94 “Baroque Brown” Release Details

The Nike Air Max2 CB 94 is a basketball sneaker that reflects Charles Barkley’s playing style. With a high-top design, it offers ankle support. The Air Max cushioning technology in the sole provides comfort during activities. The sneaker showcases bold colors and a distinctive strap across the upper for a unique look. Originally designed for the basketball court, it’s become popular in street fashion. Now the sneaker is releasing in a clean “Baroque Brown” colorway later this year.

The Air Max2 CB 94 is recognized for its association with Charles Barkley, a true basketball legend. Its style and performance make it a versatile choice, suitable for both sports and casual wear alike. The sneaker’s impact on both basketball and fashion culture has solidified its place in sneaker history forever. Whether you’re a fan of basketball or seeking a retro-style sneaker, the Nike Air Max2 CB 94 captures the essence of the ’90s and remains a celebrated choice for sneaker enthusiasts.

“Baroque Brown” Nike Air Max2 CB 94

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean sail midsole, which features an air bubble below the heel and a brown Nike Swoosh. A light brown nubuck with dark brown nubuck overlays construct the uppers. There are no traditional laces, instead elastic brown ropes keep your feet locked in. Nike branding is located on the sides, tongue, and on the heel. Overall, the sneakers are constructed with high-quality and durable materials that will hold up for a long time.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max2 CB 94 “Baroque Brown” will be released on October 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

