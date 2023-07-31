Charles Barkley On Feud With His “Best Friend” Michael Jordan: “He Has My Number”

Charles Barkley recently reflected on his friendship with Michael Jordan, explaining that the two no longer speak following his criticism of Jordan’s ownership of the Charlotte Hornets. Barkley discussed the rift between himself and his former “best friend” during an interview on 60 Minutes, Sunday.

“I said, ‘I don’t think he’s gonna have enough people around him that are gonna tell him no,'” Barkley said. “I have zero credibility if I criticize other people in the same boat and not criticize my best friend.” He added: “You can be great at something, but that doesn’t give you the right to be a jerk. He’s got my number.”

Michael Jordan & Charles Barkley during Michael Jordan Celebrity Golf Invitational at Ocean Club Golf Course in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Barkley previously revealed that he had a falling out with Jordan while speaking with Taylor Rooks back in 2022. “It’s a really unfortunate situation for me and him,” Barkley said at the time. “But I’m going to do my job first and foremost. I can’t criticize other coaches and general managers and give him a pass because he’s my best friend. I just can’t do that. What I said was, ‘Michael’s got to surround himself with better people. And I worry about him being successful.’ When you’re a star – he’s the biggest star I’ve ever been around – everybody around you will tell you what you want to hear. I didn’t think he had a good enough supporting cast around him in the front office to be successful.”

Barkley and Jordan famously played together on the United States National Team that won gold in Barcelona in 1992. After retiring, Jordan went on to purchase the Hornets. On the other hand, Barkley has been a sports analyst in the decades since his playing career ended. Jordan sold the Hornets, earlier this year, while Barkley remains a host on Inside the NBA.

