Beef
- BeefDruski Says He's Skipping The Super Bowl in New Orleans to Avoid Seeing BirdmanFans can't be completely sure if he's joking or not.By Lavender Alexandria
- ViralCam Newton's Assailants Speak About How Viral Throwdown StartedThe two men give their side of the story. By Zachary Horvath
- Viral"Who TF Did I Marry": Reesa Teesa's Ex Considering Lawsuit Against Viral TikTokerJerome McCoy spoke with "TMZ" about his ex's damning allegations, suggesting she hasn't been truthful with her viewers about their relationship.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDJ Akademiks Blames Yung Miami For Diddy Lawsuit, Calls Her "Caresha Maxwell"The media personality wasted no time in targeting the CIty Girl, tagging Trump, the FBI, and the DEA on Twitter amid his claims.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Advocates For Tory Lanez's Release Again On IG: "3 You"The Canada connection is real, and Megan's fans will not like this. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBritney Spears Praises Janet Jackson Amid Justin Timberlake FeudBritney Spears appeared to shade Justin Timberlake with her latest post.By Cole Blake
- SportsHeat-Pelicans Fight Suspensions AnnouncedMost players involved in Friday's brawl got off fairly lightly.By Ben Mock
- TV"Baddies East" Reunion Trailer Shows Natalie Nunn, Sapphire & More Blasting ScarfacePart 3 of the reality television show's reunion bash seems to have centered on one target, as unfair and petty as that sounds.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChristian Wood Shares Video Of Baby Mama Vandalizing His Car Amid Tee Kissen BeefThe video appears to dispute Kissen's claim that her friend was having a "night out".By Ben Mock
- MusicLil Durk Calls Out XXL Magazine For Coverage Of "Old Days"Durk urged the outlet to listen to the whole track.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureChristian Wood's Sister Responds To Tee Kissen, "Baddies" Star Calls CapTee Kissen won't hear any versions of the story that paint her as the villain.By Ben Mock
- SportsTee Kissen Of "Baddies East" Accuses Lakers' Christian Wood Of Threatening To Beat Her During Custody DisputeWood was attempting to collect his son as his baby mama was allegedly in jail.By Ben Mock
- MusicBenzino Shades Eminem Again By Dissing His Britney Spears CosplayIt's a pretty old thing to bring up, and adds another piece of evidence in Benzino's complicated relationship with this feud.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChrisean Rock Lookalike Appears In NLE Choppa & Lil Mabu's New Music Video Dissing Blueface"Shotta Flow 7" contains a lot of shots at the California rapper, who has plenty of beef history with everyone in this headline.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJPEGMAFIA Blasts Freddie Gibbs, He Responds UnbotheredPeggy unleashed a scathing Twitter rant against the Indiana MC, and the two "Vultures" collaborators are causing a fan divide.By Gabriel Bras Nevares