DJ Akademiks Doubles Down On Beefing With Mona From "The Joe Budden Podcast"

DJ Akademiks (16)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24:
DJ Akademiks has been beefing with Mona Love ever since she criticized him on "The Joe Budden Podcast," earlier this month.

DJ Akademiks continued going at Mona Love from The Joe Budden Podcast during his latest livestream. In doing so, he warned her that he's already begun digging up dirt and advised her to stop speaking about him.

Ak began the rant by describing Mona as the "crack wh*re that's on The Joe Budden Podcast" and advised her to take Ozempic. "I don't wanna see you talk about me no more," he said. "You really don't deserve the normal Ak routine, but today I got a little bit of time. I'm seeing my other opps. They're tweeting about 'right-wing.' These n****s turning political." With that remark, he was referencing an earlier rant about Ebro and Peter Rosenberg feuding with Drake.

Turning back to Mona, he added: "Through preliminary research, I don't know if this is really what you want to do. I didn't even know that your podcast had a 360 deal... Now you're the 10th mic on-- you're the P mic over there at The Joe Budden Podcast now? Calm your triple chin ass down. I got a crack wh*re trying to come beef with me. Come on."

Why Are DJ Akademiks & Mona Love Beefing?

The drama began when Mona Love criticized DJ Akademiks on the Joe Budden Podcast, earlier this month. She and her co-hosts were discussing Akademiks' recent feud with Maino and Fabolous. In doing so, Mona joked about Ak's sex life before taking a more serious stance against his work. "I'm not a fan of people who are not in the streets at all doing all street content," she explained. "You have to be at least adjacent to it to be able to report on it."

Akademiks ended up firing back on a livestream afterward, arguing that she wasn't relevant enough to be worth a response. "I don't even know who she is. She can't stop talking about me," Akademiks said at the time. "You're filling out the Melyssa Ford slot."

