DJ Akademiks Prescribes Ayahuasca For Ebro & Peter Rosenberg After They Label Drake "Right-Wing"

BY Cole Blake 168 Views
DALLAS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 1: DJ Akademiks attends NBA YoungBoy's MASA Tour at American Airlines Center on September 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
Drake posted an axe emoji on Instagram in response to the news that "Ebro in the Morning" had been canceled.

DJ Akademiks reacted to Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg going back and forth with Drake on social media by jokingly prescribing them ayahuasca. The drama began when the Toronto rapper posted an axe emoji on Instagram in response to Hot 97 canceling their popular radio program, Ebro in the Morning.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Darden spoke on the situation by initially agreeing with one fan who blamed the cancellation on their willingness to confront Donald Trump and Israel. "It def was in the mix …." Darden wrote, which prompted one Drake fan account to call him out in the replies. Ebro responded to that trolling with laughing emojis.

He then seemingly targeted Akademiks, writing: "The most loving thing a hater can do is wake up at 6AM and spend two hours on you. Thank You." He concluded by reacting to Drake's Instagram trolling by writing: "Drake is 'right wing' and so is sAK."

Going over all of the posts on his livestream, Akademiks accused Darden of "coping." He added: "The lack of self-awareness from Ebro is astounding. The fact that Ebro would call someone else a hater. Go look back at the history. I've never hated on Ebro."

As for the "right-wing" accusation, Akademiks continued: "So Ebro now feels like me, Drake, Trump, and MAGA felt he was too powerful at Hot 97." He then pulled up Hot 97's views on YouTube and joked about feeling "threatened."

From there, he turned his attention to Ebro's co-host, Peter Rosenberg, who responded to Drake by writing: "It's behavior like this that has made it impossible for people to defend the wack sh*t that he does … But happy Hanukkah my one time pal .. I truly wish you well even if you're celebrating what you believe is our demise." After mocking Rosenberg's voice, Akademiks added: "Drake posted an emoji. It's not like they said Drake put out a statement."

When Is Drake Dropping "Iceman?"

In other news, Drake is still working on his highly anticipated album, Iceman. While the project still doesn't have a release date, Akademiks recently posted on X that it's arriving "so soon." Drake previously hinted that he'll be sharing the album before the end of the year.

He's already released several singles from the album, including "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.

