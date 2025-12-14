Funk Flex Reveals He Won't Fully Replace Hot 97's "Ebro In The Morning"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 266 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Funk Flex Wont Fully Replace Ebro In The Morning Hot 97 Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 20: Funkmaster Flex attends Rise Up NYC – R&B Night R&B Take Over Brooklyn on July 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Funkmaster Flex, Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg, Laura Stylez, and the rest of Hot 97 have been through some big changes recently.

Contrary to previous reports, it seems like Ebro In The Morning still does not have a full replacement on the Hot 97 radio station. Funk Flex himself took to social media to clarify that yes, he's stepping in tomorrow morning (Monday, December 15)... But not for the foreseeable future.

As caught by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram, he took to IG to react to the station's Instagram Story post teasing "Flex In The Morning." Funkmaster Flex made it clear that this isn't a permanent change, rather a one-time-only sort of thing. In addition, he gave flowers to Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez for their years of hard, celebrated work.

"I'm only doing one day! Easy!" Flex wrote on his IG Story, later taking to an Instagram comments section. "So we are clear! I'm only covering tomorrow only! (One day) @oldmanebro @rosenbergradio @laurastylez you guys have been so amazing in the hardest city in the world! Ebro u was my boss for years... your passion for the music and dedication to the radio game is unmatched! I love you and I'm going to miss u! We been to war together when no one would stand with us! I plan on discussing that tomorrow!"

Of course, amid Funk Flex's shift and other Hot 97 changes, it's possible this morning takeover could become a more established thing. But we will have to wait and see what actually pans out amid a turbulent time for the radio station.

Read More: Funk Flex Proclaims He “Built” Hot 97 After Radio Station’s Shake-Up

What Happened To Ebro In The Morning?

Ebro Darden spoke on In The Morning's cancelation, theorizing that his progressive political views may be in conflict with Hot 97's owners and their corporate interests. But no matter the true reason for the change, some are celebrating Ebro In The Morning's demise.

Namely, Drake reacted to this with a hatchet emoji on Instagram. He's probably looking back and laughing at all the times Ebro and Rosenberg trashed him across his career. They responded to Drizzy's celebration with dismissive messages. Given how Funkmaster Flex has supported the 6ix God in the past, we will see if he addresses this tomorrow.

Read More: Ebro & Peter Rosenberg React To Drake Celebrating "In The Morning" Cancelation

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Funk Flex Takes Over Ebro Hot 97 Slot In The Morning Axed Hip Hop News Music Funk Flex Takes Over Ebro's Hot 97's Slot After "In The Morning" Gets Axed 371
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Music Ebro Addresses Charlamagne Tha God Incident 319
Image via HNHH Original Content 5 Recent HOT 97 x Rapper Beefs 22.1K
"For Khadija" Premiere - 2023 Tribeca Festival Music Peter Rosenberg Tells Cipha Sounds He Doesn’t Believe Funk Flex Got DJ Enuff Fired From Hot 97 1.7K
Comments 0