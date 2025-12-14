Funk Flex Reveals He Won't Fully Replace Hot 97's "Ebro In The Morning"

Contrary to previous reports, it seems like Ebro In The Morning still does not have a full replacement on the Hot 97 radio station. Funk Flex himself took to social media to clarify that yes, he's stepping in tomorrow morning (Monday, December 15)... But not for the foreseeable future.

As caught by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram, he took to IG to react to the station's Instagram Story post teasing "Flex In The Morning." Funkmaster Flex made it clear that this isn't a permanent change, rather a one-time-only sort of thing. In addition, he gave flowers to Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez for their years of hard, celebrated work.

"I'm only doing one day! Easy!" Flex wrote on his IG Story, later taking to an Instagram comments section. "So we are clear! I'm only covering tomorrow only! (One day) @oldmanebro @rosenbergradio @laurastylez you guys have been so amazing in the hardest city in the world! Ebro u was my boss for years... your passion for the music and dedication to the radio game is unmatched! I love you and I'm going to miss u! We been to war together when no one would stand with us! I plan on discussing that tomorrow!"

Of course, amid Funk Flex's shift and other Hot 97 changes, it's possible this morning takeover could become a more established thing. But we will have to wait and see what actually pans out amid a turbulent time for the radio station.

What Happened To Ebro In The Morning?

Ebro Darden spoke on In The Morning's cancelation, theorizing that his progressive political views may be in conflict with Hot 97's owners and their corporate interests. But no matter the true reason for the change, some are celebrating Ebro In The Morning's demise.