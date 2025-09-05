Hot 97’s longtime voice Funk Flex has once again reminded audiences why his name looms large over New York radio. During a fiery appearance on Aug. 30, the veteran DJ delivered a declaration that quickly went viral, doubling as both a boast and a history lesson.

“And I’ma keep it a buck, too. That Hot 97, I built that motherf***a,” Flex told the crowd, drawing roars of approval.

He reflected on his earliest days at the station, recalling how Hot 97 once leaned heavily on house and dance music. “When I started there, there were a bunch of DJs with funny haircuts, playing house,” he said.

Flex contrasted that era with his own humble beginnings, describing his 2 a.m. slot once a week as the starting point for a transformation that would eventually cement Hot 97 as hip-hop’s epicenter. His comments underscored a recurring theme in his career: legacy.

“So we just want to be clear on the movement. New York City, and if you are born and raised in f***in’ New York City, make some noise,” he continued, tying his rise to the broader story of hip-hop’s New York roots.

Funk Flex & Hot 97

The moment arrived amid internal changes at the station. DJ Enuff, a three-decade fixture, was recently let go as part of a programming reshuffle. In an interview with TMZ, Enuff suggested Flex played a role in his departure, remarking, “I don’t think Flex is going anywhere… I don’t deserve that from him.”

Flex quickly denied any involvement, telling listeners he would “never have anything to do with anyone being fired.” On-air and on social media, he suggested that station management—not him—made the decision, and accused unnamed figures of “snaking” Enuff while publicly appearing to support him.

Hot 97’s Ebro Darden later added that the shake-up stemmed from new ownership and corporate restructuring, with staff changes part of a broader strategy.