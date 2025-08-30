The beef between DJ Enuff and Funk Flex heats up with Flex issuing a warning to Enuff after the former Hot 97 DJ told TMZ that Flex was responsible for his exit.

The issues between the DJs stem from Hot 97’s shake-up announced on Thursday. DJ Enuff announces his exit from the legendary radio station after 27 years, with a farewell mix show. Supporters, including DJ Khaled and Fat Joe, showed up in solidarity, with Joe calling Enuff’s departure “sad.”

As he exited the station, Enuff hinted at behind-the-scenes friction in his own remarks. “I’m off the air. It’s time for a new chapter,” he said.

While acknowledging he lacked proof, Enuff suggested Flex may have been involved in the station’s decision. “I don’t think Flex is going anywhere. Flex is staying. He’s just going to a new shift,” he noted. “I don’t deserve that from him,” Enuff added, recalling how Flex helped give him opportunities earlier in his career.

Funk Flex Responds To DJ Enuff

Never known to shy away from a beef, Funk Flex replied to Enuff’s claims on social media. Posting a screenshot from Enuff’s TMZ interview, he wrote, “MONDAY! 7PM! I GOT A STORY TO TELL!” Promising to share his side on September 1, he told followers, “I just told y’all don’t play with me. Join me Monday.”

Flex has long been a cornerstone at Hot 97, with a career that spans decades and a reputation as one of radio’s most outspoken personalities. He recently confirmed he will shift to the 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. slot after Labor Day, dismissing speculation that he was planning to retire. His final 7 p.m. to midnight broadcast will air the same night he addresses Enuff’s claims.

As Hot 97 undergoes major lineup changes, the tension between Flex and Enuff has brought the station’s inner workings into the spotlight. Whether Flex delivers clarity or more controversy, his Monday show is already shaping up to be essential listening.