Hot 97
- MusicRick Ross & Meek Mill To Headline Hot 97's Winter Jam After "Too Good To Be True" CollabRick Ross and Meek Mill already have a performance together lined up following the release of "Too Good To Be True."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureREASON & Logic Beef: TDE Artist Clears Up Issues With Fellow RapperAhead of his "PORCHES" LP's arrival later this month, REASON has been speaking with the press about some of his most recent career highlights.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFat Joe Reflects On Beating Up Hot 97 Boss, Begging For ForgivenessAn altercation got Fat Joe's music pulled from Hot 97.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicEbro Darden Clarifies Viral Drake Comments: "We Don’t Need Him To Be Some Social Activist"Ebro Darden has elaborated on his recent viral comments regarding Drake.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureEbro Darden Net Worth 2023: What Is The Radio Icon Worth?The captivating odyssey of Ebro Darden, music's eminent tastemaker, steering the industry with an impressive net worth.By Jake Skudder
- MusicAngie Martinez: The Voice That Defined Hip Hop RadioAngie Martinez's time in radio is full of prominent moments since she started her career as an intern and became an icon. By Paul Barnes
- BeefJoe Budden & Ebro Trade Shots Over "Seat Filler" CommentsEbro and Hot 97 fire back after Joe Budden says he was asked if he was a "seat filler" at Summer Jam.By Aron A.
- MusicThe LOX Bring Out Rakim In Vintage Summer Jam PerformanceSee the veteran MCs team up at Summer Jam over the weekend.By Lavender Alexandria
- GramCardi B Arches Her Back In Warm-Up For Summer JamCardi B had to get her stretches in. By Alexander Cole
- MusicFunk Flex Apologizes To Wu-Tang Clan For Past Hot 97 BeefFunk Flex has apologized for Hot 97's dispute with Wu-Tang Clan.By Cole Blake
- MusicJ.I.D Stopped Doing Freestyles, Blamed Funk FlexThe Atlanta MC recently opened up to the Rap Radar Podcast about how his 2017 appearance on Hot 97 didn't get the reaction he wanted.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJermaine Dupri Claims Credit For NYC Radio Playing Southern Hip-HopJermaine Dupri says he opened the doors for Southern hip-hop acts to get spins on NYC radio. By Aron A.
- MusicDaBaby Lost $100 Million Over Infamous Rolling Loud PerformanceThere was a lot going on that night, as Tory Lanez joined him on stage & his comments about the LGBTQIA+ community caused chaos.By Erika Marie