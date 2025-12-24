New Hot 97 Hosts Reveal They're Not Actually Replacing "Ebro In The Morning"

Following the cancelation of Ebro In The Morning, the plans for the morning show slot in New York were up in the air. This past weekend, feathers were ruffled following Hot 97's announcement on the Instagram. "The NEW HOT 97 Hosts!" they captioned the post revealing the new voices to be Ronndell Smith, Lana Harris, and Million.

All of them have media experience, with Smith being an actor and comedian. Harris has been in the news industry for at least a decade. As for Million, he's an interviewer and content creator. But despite their credentials, they aren't household names and that had a lot of people upset.

That includes Joe Budden and Hot 97 employee, Funk Flex. "Not even doing this with them today lol," the rapper turned podcaster said on his Instagram Story. Flex appeared to take a shot as well, dropping crying-laughing emojis under Hot 97's announcement and nothing else.

But something that we haven't mentioned yet is where Smith, Harris, and Million are going to be based. Everyone that has blasted the radio station has assumed that they are the replacements for Ebro, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez.

The new group is actually going to be working at Hot 97 in Atlanta instead for the city's daily live national TV show.

Why Did Hot 97 Cancel Ebro In The Morning?

Even with facing so much hate before they even got a chance to make an impression, Smith, Harris, and Million still handled the situation well. They laughed at some of the comments folks left and playfully clapped back at everyone who jumped to conclusions.

While some are still not fans of them, others are coming to their defense. "They actually sound like a morning radio show crew. Ppl hated the Breakfast Club at first too. NYC can save its tomatoes for the "real crew" they will be stuck with soon. Leaves these kids alone and yes they can jab back....look at the comments they got. Let's go ATL!"

Another user boldly tagged the JBP team for their harsh critique. "@JoeBudden @marclamonthill @parksmusic @emannymusic emergency podcast so you guys can apologize to these kids."

For those are interested in checking out Smith, Harris, and Million, their show begins in January.

The Ebro In The Morning crew has yet to address any of the noise, but with this clarification, there's really no reason to now. However, they have been vocal about the axing of their long-running program. Ebro's been the loudest of the bunch, theorizing it has to do with politics.