Mero To Replace "Ebro In The Morning" On Hot 97

Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez has signed on as the newest Hot 97 radio host, launching a new show titled Mornings With Mero. The program will fill the time slot previously occupied by Ebro in the Morning, which was shockingly canceled, last month.

“Hot 97 is the station—it’s been the voice of NYC hip-hop and culture for decades," Mero said in a press release obtained by Radio Insight. "I grew up listening to Hot 97, so to get the morning slot here isn’t just a job—it’s a responsibility to continue that legacy while bringing it into this next era of media. We’re gonna laugh, we’re gonna get into it, but it’s always gonna be real, and a real good time!”

Kudjo Sogadzi, EVP of Content & Growth at MediaCo, further added: “Hot 97 has always been about representing the culture of New York, and Mero is New York. He’s authentic, hilarious, fearless, and deeply connected to the community. Hot 97 Mornings with Mero is going to set the tone for the city every morning and create must-listen moments for our audience.”

MediaCo's CEO, Albert Rodriguez, continued: “This is a new era for Hot 97, one that reflects both where the culture is and where it’s going. s the most listened-to station in hip-hop, we’re proud to announce The Kid Mero, Bronx-born comedian and cultural voice who’s captured a generation with his sharp wit and authenticity, as our new morning show host. With the continued growth of the Hot 97 brand alongside Hot TV, this is an integral moment for us to expand our reach and deepen our impact across platforms.”

When Is The First Episode Of "Mornings With Mero"?

Mero will host the first episode of Mornings With Mero on Tuesday, January 13. The show will air on weekdays from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

As for Ebro in the Morning, it came to an abrupt end in December. Taking to social media after the news became public, Ebro Darden blamed the new ownership group at Hot 97. “Bro’s a casino owner. You know the three licenses they got in NY for the casino? The guy that owns the sh*t owns one of the casino licenses,” Darden said, as caught by Complex. “He gotta raise half a billion dollars. They need my sh*t talking, anti-Netanyahu, anti-government, progressive sh*t out of the way, bro. They need me out of the way.”