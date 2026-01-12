Ebro Darden showed love to The Kid Mero on social media, Monday afternoon, in response to Hot 97 announcing that his new show, Mornings with Mero, is taking over the station's morning timeslot. "Shout to @THEKIDMERO…. This is so great!" he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Ebro in the Morning previously held the timeslot until its cancelation, last month.

At the time, Ebro blamed the move on his political beliefs and called out the company's owner. In response to his new post, many fans pointed out that he and Mero share similar opinions.

"You said you got fired because of your political views, but Mero is even more political than you and more progressive than you. He is very anti Trump and anti ICE. He is on one of Mamdani’s committees. Maybe you are just bad at your job?" one user wrote. Another added: "They hired a progressive replacement to show you that your firing was due to a lack of talent, not political views btw."

Nowadays, Darden and his co-hosts, Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez, have been hosting The Ebro, Laura, and Rosenberg Show on YouTube.

When Does "Mornings With Mero" Start?

Hot 97 announced that Mornings With Mero will begin on Tuesday, January 13. The show will air on weekdays from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM. In a press release, Mero described the station as "the voice of NYC hip-hop and culture."

“Hot 97 is the station—it’s been the voice of NYC hip-hop and culture for decades," Mero said, according to Radio Insight. "I grew up listening to Hot 97, so to get the morning slot here isn’t just a job—it’s a responsibility to continue that legacy while bringing it into this next era of media. We’re gonna laugh, we’re gonna get into it, but it’s always gonna be real, and a real good time!”