Ebro Darden has shared a new behind-the-scenes video on social media, taking fans through the office of Apple Music. The move comes after Hot 97 announced that Mero will be taking over Ebro's old morning time slot on Monday.

In the video, Ebro explains that he is at the office early in preparation for his radio show. He shows fans where he takes lunch and hangs out during his downtime. He also hints at discussing new music from A$AP Rocky, Pusha T, and more during the next episode.

After the clip made its way to X (formerly Twitter), fans had mixed reactions, with many describing him as jealous. "I Like EBRO But He's Just Coming Off As A Jealous OLD UNC…." one user wrote. Another added: "This n***a sounds hurt moving like a scorned ex who tries so hard to look unbothered but crying on the inside."

Ebro initially reacted to the Hot 97 announcement by showing love for Mero on X. "Shout to @THEKIDMERO…. This is so great!" he wrote. He had previously blamed the cancellation of Ebro in the Morning on a difference of political opinion with the station's ownership.

Hot 97's "Mornings With Mero" Show

Hot 97 announced that Mornings With Mero will be taking over the 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM morning timeslot on Monday. Mero discussed his thoughts on working with the company in a press release.

“Hot 97 is the station—it’s been the voice of NYC hip-hop and culture for decades," Mero said, according to Radio Insight. "I grew up listening to Hot 97, so to get the morning slot here isn’t just a job—it’s a responsibility to continue that legacy while bringing it into this next era of media. We’re gonna laugh, we’re gonna get into it, but it’s always gonna be real, and a real good time!”