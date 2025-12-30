Ebro Responds To The Idea That He Ruined New York Hip-Hop

BY Cole Blake 595 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Apple Music and gamma. Present “Flowers: Mariah Carey and SZA in Conversation"
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Ebro Darden speaks onstage as Apple Music and gamma. present “Flowers: Mariah Carey and SZA in Conversation" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Apple Music)
Ebro Darden doesn't believe that the cancelation of his talk show on Hot 97 will lead to better coverage of hip-hop in New York.

Ebro Darden recently addressed the idea that he "killed" the New York hip-hop scene over the last decade through his role at Hot 97. The topic arose while discussing the end of Ebro in the Morning on the latest episode of his new talk show, The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show.

"Who are they gonna bring in that's gonna start deciding the music, and start breaking records in the morning?" Peter Rosenberg asked Ebro, as caught by Complex. He replied: "First of all, people don't know that, people who host don't decide what music they play."

From there, he explained that he hasn't "been in charge of anything administratively, programming, music, research, marketing, nothing at that radio station in a decade."

Ebro also said that he wants to move on from discussing the end of Ebro in the Morning. He explained that he and his co-hosts knew the cancellation was coming ahead of time, so they're tired of the topic. "As soon as [Donald] Trump got elected, I came on the radio, and was like, 'Guys, this might be it. 'Cause they coming after me. People are out of here this time,'" Ebro said.

Read More: J. Cole Allegedly Had To Re-Record The Entire "Fall Off" Because Of Drake & Kendrick Lamar

Why Was "Ebro In The Morning" Canceled?

It isn't the first time Ebro Darden has blamed his political opinions as the reason for Ebro in the Morning''s ending. After Hot 97 initially made the announcement, he called out the company's new ownership.

“Bro’s a casino owner. You know the three licenses they got in NY for the casino? The guy that owns the sh*t owns one of the casino licenses,” Darden said, as caught by Complex. “He gotta raise half a billion dollars. They need my sh*t talking, anti-Netanyahu, anti-government, progressive sh*t out of the way, bro. They need me out of the way.”

He also feuded with Drake in the wake of the show's cancellation. The Toronto rapper dropped an axe emoji on Instagram and slid into Ebro's DMs to fire off some hateful messages. "Die slower p*ssy. We got some sh*t for you," he allegedly wrote.

Read More: The MAGAfication Of Nicki Minaj

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
The Vince Staples Show S2 Music Ebro Darden Says He's Unwilling To Debase Himself For A Bag Unlike Charlamagne Tha God 2.4K
REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 Music Joe Budden Shares A Nuanced Response To Drake Celebrating Ebro's Firing 3.5K
Ebro Darden Politics In The Morning Hot 97 Canceled Hip Hop News Music Ebro Darden Thinks His Politics Got "In The Morning" Hot 97 Show Canceled 2.9K
5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Music DJ Vlad Blasts "Punk" Peter Rosenberg After Cancelation Of "Ebro In The Morning" 3.3K
Comments 0