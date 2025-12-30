Ebro Responds To The Idea That He Ruined New York Hip-Hop

Ebro Darden recently addressed the idea that he "killed" the New York hip-hop scene over the last decade through his role at Hot 97. The topic arose while discussing the end of Ebro in the Morning on the latest episode of his new talk show, The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show.

"Who are they gonna bring in that's gonna start deciding the music, and start breaking records in the morning?" Peter Rosenberg asked Ebro, as caught by Complex. He replied: "First of all, people don't know that, people who host don't decide what music they play."

From there, he explained that he hasn't "been in charge of anything administratively, programming, music, research, marketing, nothing at that radio station in a decade."

Ebro also said that he wants to move on from discussing the end of Ebro in the Morning. He explained that he and his co-hosts knew the cancellation was coming ahead of time, so they're tired of the topic. "As soon as [Donald] Trump got elected, I came on the radio, and was like, 'Guys, this might be it. 'Cause they coming after me. People are out of here this time,'" Ebro said.

Why Was "Ebro In The Morning" Canceled?

It isn't the first time Ebro Darden has blamed his political opinions as the reason for Ebro in the Morning''s ending. After Hot 97 initially made the announcement, he called out the company's new ownership.

“Bro’s a casino owner. You know the three licenses they got in NY for the casino? The guy that owns the sh*t owns one of the casino licenses,” Darden said, as caught by Complex. “He gotta raise half a billion dollars. They need my sh*t talking, anti-Netanyahu, anti-government, progressive sh*t out of the way, bro. They need me out of the way.”

He also feuded with Drake in the wake of the show's cancellation. The Toronto rapper dropped an axe emoji on Instagram and slid into Ebro's DMs to fire off some hateful messages. "Die slower p*ssy. We got some sh*t for you," he allegedly wrote.