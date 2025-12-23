Ebro Darden threw some shade at Charlamagne Tha God while speaking with Peter Rosenberg for the newest episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show. He explained that he isn't willing to sacrifice his beliefs to try and get a major payday from companies like iHeartRadio, Disney, and more.

"There were things that Charlamagne was willing to do that I would've never done. Never," Ebro began. "And, that's how you get to those big bags. It's the same with Stephen A. Smith. When Disney wants to give you money like that, you gotta do a dance I ain't willing to do."

From there, he and Peter Rosenberg joked about the idea of speaking with a series of conservative commentators, including Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and more.

What Happened To "Ebro In The Morning?"

The drama comes after Hot 97 canceled the long-running talk show, Ebro In The Morning, earlier this month. While no official reasoning was given, Ebro theorized that the owners at Hot 97 wanted to silence him in a video on social media after the announcement.

“Bro’s a casino owner. You know the three licenses they got in NY for the casino? The guy that owns the sh*t owns one of the casino licenses,” Darden said, as caught by Complex. “He gotta raise half a billion dollars. They need my sh*t talking, anti-Netanyahu, anti-government, progressive sh*t out of the way, bro. They need me out of the way.”

Drake used the opportunity to troll Ebro, dropping an axe emoji on Instagram. He further wrote to him in a direct message: "Die slower p*ssy. We got some sh*t for you."