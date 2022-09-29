ebro
- Pop CultureLil Meech Was Really Helping Cousin With The Groceries, He Assures To EbroIt seems like the "BMF" actor will never be able to live this down, but at least there were plenty of laughs to be had during this interview.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Dismisses "Bully" BacklashThe "Big Difference" MC explained to Ebro Darden what the distinction between her real-life persona and her combative alter-egos is.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Addresses Lack Of "Pink Friday 2" Videos, And Her Answer Will Surprise YouThe Trinidadian MC explained how a conversation with J. Cole actually helped her realize a crucial perspective on her work.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicOffset Thanks Ebro After Receiving The Ultimate ComplimentOffset is getting a lot of support right now.By Alexander Cole
- MusicOffset Speaks On Strategy Going Into Bobbi Althoff Interview With EbroOffset makes his strategy clear.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicEbro Believes Sexyy Red's Sex Tape Leak Is "On Brand," Sparks Fan BacklashAccording to the radio commentator, both things can be true: "revenge p*rn is terrible," and "her raps are p*rn rap."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRick Ross Clarifies His Remarks About Spending $100 Million In One YearRick Ross' spending habits have come under scrutiny.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearCardi B Shares Hilarious Story About Offset's Michael Jackson TattooUnfortunately, it seems like the very present and obvious portrait of the King of Pop makes the Bronx MC a little uncomfortable in the bedroom.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicEbro Laments The Lack Of Artists Thanking Hip-Hop On Its 50th BirthdayDespite all the success they've made thanks to the genre, Ebro thinks that more artists should be paying tribute to this milestone.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicEbro Calls Out DJ Akademiks For "Popping All That Sh*t"Ebro says that he doesn't have the power to blackball artists.By Cole Blake
- MusicTory Lanez Speaks To Akademiks About Being Blackballed: "It Hurt My Heart""It’s a bitter sweet thing."By Lamar Banks
- BeefEbro Claps Back After Akademiks Accuses Him Of Blackballing DaBabyAkademiks & Ebro continue to trade shots on Twitter. By Aron A.